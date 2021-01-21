UrduPoint.com
CCPO Inaugurates Anti-car Lifting Cell In District Khyber

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 08:26 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Abbas Ahsan Thursday inaugurated newly constructed anti car lifting cell in Khyber district.

District Police Officer, Dr Muhammad Iqbal and other concerned police officials were also present on the occasion. He also visited various sections of car lifting cell and acquired briefing about its working.

Speaking on the occasion, CCPO said that police offices have been established in various tribal areas after merger that would ensure speedy addressal of complaints.

He said that anti car lifting cell would reduce cases of car theft in district Khyber and help authorities in recovery of stolen vehicles.

He also visited Sector Headquarters of Frontier Corps and met Sector Commander, Brigadier Shoukat Rana.

Later, CCPO visited Shahkas and Barra and reviewed security arrangements.

