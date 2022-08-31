UrduPoint.com

CCPO Inaugurates Construction Of Jamia Masjid

Umer Jamshaid Published August 31, 2022 | 06:53 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Ghulam Mehmood Dogar on Wednesday inaugurated the construction of Jamia Masjid Shuhada-e-Police South Cantt police station.

CTO Muntazir Mehdi, SSP Admin Atif Nazir, SP Traffic Asif Siddique, related police and traffic officers were also present.

Meanwhile, the CCPO also visited under construction Mega Driving Licensing Complexat Traffic Police Lines, Manawan, and inspected its different parts.

