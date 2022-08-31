CCPO inaugurates construction of Jamia Masjid

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Ghulam Mehmood Dogar on Wednesday inaugurated the construction of Jamia Masjid Shuhada-e-Police South Cantt police station

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Ghulam Mehmood Dogar on Wednesday inaugurated the construction of Jamia Masjid Shuhada-e-Police South Cantt police station.

CTO Muntazir Mehdi, SSP Admin Atif Nazir, SP Traffic Asif Siddique, related police and traffic officers were also present.

Meanwhile, the CCPO also visited under construction Mega Driving Licensing Complexat Traffic Police Lines, Manawan, and inspected its different parts.