CCPO inaugurates Dolphins Headquarters City Division building

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar has said that as a result of the effective measures and targeted operational strategy of the Lahore Police to curb crimes, there has been 22 per cent reduction in calls to the emergency helpline.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2022 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar has said that as a result of the effective measures and targeted operational strategy of the Lahore Police to curb crimes, there has been 22 per cent reduction in calls to the emergency helpline.

He was addressing the participants in the inaugural ceremony of newly constructed building of Dolphins Headquarters City Division Saggian. DIG Operations Afzal Ahmad Kausar accompanied him.

He said the Lahore Police had been ensuring immediate registration of FIRs (first information reports) to address people's grievances. He said the police offices including police stations had been provided with modern technology and infrastructure to improve the service delivery.

SP Dolphin Squad Tauqeer Naeem, SP City Mohammad Sarfraz Virk, DSP Development Mustafa Hassan, DSP Dolphin Squad, senior police officers and a large number of Dolphins squad personnel participated in the event.

The SP Dolphin Squad briefed the CCPO Lahore about the facilities being provided in the new building. XEN Building Departments Maryam Adnan gave a detailed briefing about the new infrastructure.

The CCPO inspected various sections of the new building.

The newly-constructed six-storey state-of-the-art building of Dolphin Squad Headquarters City Division Saggian including double basement has been constructed at five-kanal area with the approximate cost of Rs260.11 million. The building has spacious offices and residential barracks for the personnel, one passenger lift, modern mess, kitchen, canteen, gymnasium, meeting hall, waiting room, record rooms, armour store, miscellaneous store, 5,000-gallon capacity water-tank, personal tube-well and a 60-kV electricity transformer.