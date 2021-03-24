UrduPoint.com
CCPO Inaugurates Driving License Testing Centre In Bahria Town

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 11 minutes ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 06:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :Capital City Police Officer Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar on Wednesday inaugurated a digitalized online driving license testing certre at Khidmat Markaz, Bahria Town.

He also reviewed process of online signature facility as well as service delivery mechanism at the centre.

Later, the CCPO while talking with the media, said the modern integrated driving license testing centres would provide facilities of renewal, fresh and international traffic licensing.

A net work of centres had been extended to the maximum areas of the city where people were being facilitated regarding traffic matters and driving licenses through online integrated system, he added.

He said that the testing facility would soon be available at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Greater Iqbal Park as well. Keeping in view facility of the public, Rasta App of TrafficPolice was also very helpful to get license as people could download this app and getinformation.

