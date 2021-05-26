CCPO inaugurates first-ever DRC in Kohi Hassan Khel of merged district

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Abbas Ahsan Tuesday inaugurated the first ever Dispute Resolution Council (DRC) for merged district in Kohi Hassan Khel, ex-FR Peshawar for solving the problems of area people in an amicable way.

Speaking on the occasion, CCPO said keeping in view success of DRCs in suburban areas of the Peshawar city such as Bada Bhair and Mathra, it would be expanded to other areas of merged districts. He said inauguration of DRC in Kohi Hassan Khel, ex-FR Peshawar was the first step so that tribal people could facilitate speedy and inexpensive justice at their doorsteps.

He said that DRCs were established keeping in view Pakhtun Culture and traditions. He said that DRCs would solve conflicts with mutual consensus like property disputes, domestic quarrels, clashes etc.

SSP Operations Yasir Afridi, SP Cantt. Waqar Khan, SP Cantt-II Tahir Shah Wazir, SP City Ateeq Shah, DSP Bada Bhair Malik Habib and other police officers besides members of DRC and elders of the area also present on the occasion.