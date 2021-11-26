UrduPoint.com

CCPO Inaugurates Newly Built Factory Area Police Station Building

Fri 26th November 2021

CCPO inaugurates newly built Factory Area Police Station building

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Fayyaz Ahmad Friday inaugurated state-of-the-art newly-built four-story building of police station Factory Area.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations Wing) Ahsan Younas, SSP Operations Capt (retd) Mustansar Feroze, SSP (Admin) Mubasher Maken, SP Cantt Essa Sukhaira and other senior police officers and staff of PS accompanied the Additional IG Fayyaz Ahmad Dev while inaugurating the building.

He inspected different sections of the building and lauded the quality of construction work as well as facilities provided to the PS Factory Area.

The building has been completed with Rs 100.30 million with cooperation of Communication and Works Department and it has a water tank with capacity of 25,000 gallons of water, a tube-well as well as 100-kV transformer.

