CCPO inaugurates newly constructed PS Chung building

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :In a bid to provide better working conditions to the police employees for improved service delivery and pleasant atmosphere to the citizens, state of the art newly built four storey building of police station Chaung was inaugurated by the Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Ghulam Mahmood Dogar on Wednesday.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations Wing) Afzaal Ahmad Kausar, DIG Investigation Athar Ismail, DIG Security Mehboob Rasheed, SSP Operations Capt (R) Mustansar Feroze, SSP Investigation Imran Kishwar, SSP (Admin) Atif Nazir, all SPs of Investigation and Operations wing and other senior police officers and staff of PS accompanied CCPO Ghulam Mahmood Dogar while inaugurating the building.

Police mounted force escorted the CCPO Lahore to the venue and children of two martyrs of Lahore police presented the CCPO with flowers bouquet.

The CCPO inspected different sections of the building and lauded the quality of construction work as well as facilities provided to the PS Chaung. He said that the infrastructure would be looked after properly by the staff and administration of the Police station.

Addressing the participants of the inaugural ceremony, the CCPO said, new building infrastructures had been provided to Lahore's police force with state of the art facilities with a view to improve the working conditions of police stations and benefit citizens.

Ghulam Mahmood Dogar said Chaung Police Station was a beautiful addition in the existing modern police buildings of the city and a mosque would also be added in the premises of the police station for the prayers facility of staff and local community.

The CCPO continued that police stations were the basic units of policing and foremost source of justice to the suffering community. A police station should be a symbol of peace and shelter for the citizens where they could get timely justice and response with respect and dignity, he maintained.

He said, standardized improvements would be made gradually in all the police stations of the city, adding that the staff of police station Chaung, now had been provided with a more favourable and conducive environment, should further improve their performance and serve humanity more diligently.

Priorities had been changed with the passage of time with a focus on strengthening police stations for being basic unit of the police, he said and added that it would also help change the 'thana culture' which had been the utmost priority of the police higher command.

The construction work of other police stations including PS Gawalmandi, Qila Gujjar Singh and PS Faisal Town had also been completed and would soon be functional as well, he added.

Ghulam Mahmood Dogar highlighted the important role of citizens centric policing in crime control and maintenance of law and order in the city. "Anywhere in the world, police cannot get any success in crime control without cooperation and support of public," he added.

He said all available resources of the department were being utilised for the welfare of low grade officials at police stations level. "Any given targets cannot be achieved without providing better working conditions to the Police officers and officials," he said.

The building of PS Chaung was comprised of state of the art four stories and a basement, covering total area of 46 kanal with more than 40 capacious rooms, front desk, IT rooms, two separate lockups for male and females accused persons, four residential barracks for PS staff, kitchen, mess and a gymnasium.

The building had been completed with the total cost of around 185 million rupees with cooperation of communication and works department and it also had a water tank with capacity of five thousands gallons of water, a tube well as well as 100 kv transformer.