CCPO Inaugurates Online Driving Licensing & Testing Centre At Greater Iqbal Park

Thu 02nd December 2021 | 05:20 AM

CCPO inaugurates online Driving Licensing & Testing Centre at Greater Iqbal Park

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Additional IG Fayyaz Ahmad Dev on Wednesday said that provision of online facilities to the citizens in accordance with the technology based smart community policing was the ultimate mission of Lahore police.

Network of online driving licensing and testing centres has been extended to maximum areas of the city where the citizens were being facilitated in related traffic police matters and driving licenses by online modern integrated system.

He expressed these views on Wednesday while inaugurating the fifth state of the art digitalized online driving licensing and driving testing center at Greater Iqbal Park Lahore.

It is pertinent to mention that the DLTC of Greater Iqbal Park Lahore was the fourth centre after Defense, Bahria Town and Manawan with the facility of online signatures verification by the candidates of licenses which would minimize the possibilities of any discrimination and enhance transparency in licensing mechanism.

The CCPO inspected the process and standard of online submission for license by a citizen with signature facility as well as service delivery mechanism at the centre along with his in camera driving testing process.

Chief Traffic Officer Lahore Muntazir Mehdi while briefing CCPO Lahore about the facilities said, the state of the art centre at Greater Iqbal Park would reduce the load of traffic police at other testing centers and solve the issues of the citizens improving overall performance of traffic police, whereas paperless license issuing system and automated driving test recording system have proved significant steps towards smart and community policing.

Fayyaz Ahmad Dev said that modern integrated driving license testing centers would provide facilities of renewal, fresh and international traffic licensing to maximum citizens of North Lahore, Walled city and adjacent areas.

The commander Lahore police said with the Grater Iqbal Park driving licensing and testing centre, the total number of DLTCs in the city has reached to five. He said that this modern facility would soon be available to the citizens at Liberty Police Facilitation Center.

Keeping in view the facility of the public, Rasta app of traffic police was also very helpful to get driving license testing facility information as now citizens can download this app and get updated information regarding licensing services by their mobile and can also book their visit time by which they will not have to wait for their turn.

CCPO Lahore Fayyaz Ahmad Dev also visited adjacent police Khidmat centre and inspected the services being provided to the citizens.

