CCPO inaugurates SDPO office new building

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar on Tuesday said that better working environment to police employees for improved service delivery could play an important role in providing state of the art facilities to citizens.

He said this while addressing the participants of the inaugural ceremony of newly constructed building of Sub Divisional Police Officer Naulakha.

SP City Muhammad Sarfraz Virk, SDPO/DSP Qadeer Bashir, DSP mobile Squad Bushra Abdul Ghani and other senior police officers and staff of PS Naulakha was present on the occasion.

The CCPO inspected different sections of the building and lauded the quality of construction work as well as facilities provided in the SDPO office.

He hoped that the infrastructure would be looked after properly by the staff and administration of the SDPO.

Ghulam Mahmood Dogar said that Lahore police had inaugurated state of the art new buildings of new buildings of four police stations during last two months which proved his keen interest to improve the building structures of police offices.

Modern infrastructures have been provided to Lahore police force with digitalized facilities with a view to promote smart policing, he said and added that newly constructed building of SDPO Naulakha was a beautiful addition in the existing modern police buildings of Lahore police.

"A police office should be a symbol of peace and shelter for citizens where they could get timely justice and response with respect and dignity" Ghulam Mahmood Dogar said.

The CCPO said, the staff of police stations and other offices, now have been provided with a more favourable and conducive environment, so they should further improve their performance and serve humanity more diligently.

The newly constructed building of SDPO office Naulakha consisted of SDPO room, retiring room, Readers room, kitchen, varanda, wash rooms, boundary wall, OP posts, and guard room.

The building has been built in financial collaboration of Lahore Development Authority at a totalcost of around Rs 11.258 million over 1500 square feet covered area.