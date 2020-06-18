UrduPoint.com
CCPO Inaugurates Upgraded 'Operations Room' At DIG Office

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 11:15 PM

CCPO inaugurates upgraded 'Operations Room' at DIG office

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Zulfiqar Hameed on Thursday inaugurated upgraded Operations Room at DIG Operations office

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Zulfiqar Hameed on Thursday inaugurated upgraded Operations Room at DIG Operations office.

On the occasion, DIG Operations Ashfaq Khan and SSP Operations Faisal Shehzad briefed the CCPO about central monitoring system, command and control system and complaint management in upgraded operations room.

They said complaints, Helpline 8787 and 8330 besides Dolphin squad, Police Response Unit (PRU) force, police stations and beat officers' location could be traced from the upgraded operations room, while cameras installed at police lockups, front desks and SHOs' rooms could also be monitored round-the-clock.

Later, the CCPO reviewed tenant management system, police record management system, and hotel eye software, whereas he was also briefed that complaints received through social media were also being addressed.

The CCPO directed officers to improve community policing by redressing complaints of people and said that advance monitoring and surveillence system would help enhancing performance of policemen.

