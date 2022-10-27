CCPO inquires after Dolphin cop

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar on Thursday visited Services hospital to inquire after the health of injured Dolphin Squad constable Aamir Niyamat who has been under medical treatment in the hospital.

The constable was injured by the firing of a dacoit in Mughalpura area this morning.

CCPO Lahore gave a bouquet of flowers and cash to the brave dolphin personnel Amir and lauded his efforts due to which attempt of snatching of motorcycle of a citizen was foiled.

He directed the doctors to provide the best possible medical facilities to the injured officer.

Ghulam Mehmood Dogar congratulated the Dolphin officer for arresting the bandit who had snatched the motorcycle of a citizen at the risk of his life.

Senior police officers were present on this occasion.