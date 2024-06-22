CCPO Inquires After Injured Dolphin Force Men
Published June 22, 2024 | 06:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2024) CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana visited a private hospital on Saturday to inquire after the injured Dolphin force personnel Adnan and Zafar, who were injured by gunfire during an operation against robbers in Hayer area on Friday night.
He was given briefing from police officers and medical experts on the treatment and recovery of the injured personnel. He directed that the best possible medical facilities should be provided to the injured personnel and prayed for their swift recovery.
