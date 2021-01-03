UrduPoint.com
CCPO Inspects Control Room; Directs For Cogent Security In Education Institutions

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sun 03rd January 2021 | 12:56 AM

CCPO inspects Control Room; directs for cogent security in education institutions

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Saturday inspected various sections of Police Control Room established in Sharqi Police Station and reviewed performance of these units

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2021 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Saturday inspected various sections of Police Control Room established in Sharqi Police Station and reviewed performance of these units.

Accompanied by SSP Operation Mansoor Aman and other concerned police officers, the CCPO inspected SOS system installed in schools and sensitive areas of the city, wireless system of police force, patrolling beats, emergency control and monitoring room.

The concerned police officers informed the CCPO about performance of their respective unit and professional assignments of the personnel.

On the occasion, CCPO expressed satisfaction on overall performance and directed them to take cogent steps for foolproof security of education institutions. He also directed policemen to work dedicatedly for restoring public confidence in police by establishing friendly coordination among people.

More Stories From Pakistan

