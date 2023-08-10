CCPO inspects Mozang police station

Lahore's Capital City Police Officer Bilal Siddique Kamyana made a surprise visit to Mozang Police Station last night and inspected the ongoing renovation work

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :Lahore's Capital City Police Officer Bilal Siddique Kamyana made a surprise visit to Mozang Police Station last night and inspected the ongoing renovation work.

During this occasion, relevant officers briefed the CCPO about the renovation work and informed about the available facilities for the public.

CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana stated that a series of facilities, including paint, cleanliness, sanitation, provision of stationery and facilities at the front desk, are in progress at the police stations. Similarly, day and night efforts are being made to improve designated rooms for force and maintain neat and clean washrooms. Furthermore, work is underway to improve the working environment of the police stations, he added.

Bilal Siddique Kamyana mentioned that Lahore police is putting in significant efforts to improve facilities and improve the archaic police station culture. Respecting the dignity and honor of citizens, as well as safeguarding their lives and property, remains the top priority and responsibility of the police force, he added.

The service delivery quality will improve with a renewed focus on infrastructure in police stations. He directed that citizens, especially women, children, and elderly individuals, should be treated with respect and dignity upon their arrival at the police stations.