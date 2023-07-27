CCPO inspects muharram security measures

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :Capital City Police Office Lahore (CCPO), Bilal Siddique Kamiana visited the areas of Pandu Street, Islampura, and Northern Cantonment to inspect the security arrangements at Imam Bargahs, locations of Majalis, and procession routes.

During the visit, Bilal Siddique Kamiana directed the police officers to swiftly drain out water from the procession routes soon after rain, with the cooperation of district administration.

He also discussed security matters with security personnel and the organizers of Imam Bargahs.

Later, the CCPO visited Data Darbar, where he assessed security arrangements and received a briefing about the arrangements for the ritual of "Ghusl."SP City Hamza Amanullah, DSP Islampura Naveed Akmal, and other officerswere also present on the occasion.