Open Menu

CCPO Inspects Muharram Security Measures

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 27, 2023 | 05:30 PM

CCPO inspects muharram security measures

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :Capital City Police Office Lahore (CCPO), Bilal Siddique Kamiana visited the areas of Pandu Street, Islampura, and Northern Cantonment to inspect the security arrangements at Imam Bargahs, locations of Majalis, and procession routes.

During the visit, Bilal Siddique Kamiana directed the police officers to swiftly drain out water from the procession routes soon after rain, with the cooperation of district administration.

He also discussed security matters with security personnel and the organizers of Imam Bargahs.

Later, the CCPO visited Data Darbar, where he assessed security arrangements and received a briefing about the arrangements for the ritual of "Ghusl."SP City Hamza Amanullah, DSP Islampura Naveed Akmal, and other officerswere also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Water Visit From Data Darbar

Recent Stories

Theyab bin Zayed mourns passing of Saeed bin Zayed ..

Theyab bin Zayed mourns passing of Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

2 minutes ago
 UAE condemns coup attempt in Niger

UAE condemns coup attempt in Niger

17 minutes ago
 Aina Asif opens up about her beautiful hair, clear ..

Aina Asif opens up about her beautiful hair, clear skin

19 minutes ago
 Dubai Ruler&#039;s Court mourns passing of Sheikh ..

Dubai Ruler&#039;s Court mourns passing of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

47 minutes ago
 President of Arab Parliament offers condolences on ..

President of Arab Parliament offers condolences on passing of Sheikh Saeed bin Z ..

1 hour ago
 COP28 UAE and UNFCCC urge G20 nations to show lead ..

COP28 UAE and UNFCCC urge G20 nations to show leadership on climate change mitig ..

2 hours ago
UAE welcomes start of operation to unload oil from ..

UAE welcomes start of operation to unload oil from decaying tanker FSO Safer off ..

2 hours ago
 PM inaugurates, lays foundation stones of several ..

PM inaugurates, lays foundation stones of several development projects in Gwadar

2 hours ago
 UAE stands in solidarity with Saudi Arabia, offers ..

UAE stands in solidarity with Saudi Arabia, offers condolences over Royal Saudi ..

2 hours ago
 UAE President and Sheikhs perform funeral prayer f ..

UAE President and Sheikhs perform funeral prayer for Saeed bin Zayed

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Shaheens squad reaches Darwin ahead of th ..

Pakistan Shaheens squad reaches Darwin ahead of the Top End T20 Series

4 hours ago
 Senate expands Army Act with amendment bill

Senate expands Army Act with amendment bill

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan