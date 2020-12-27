UrduPoint.com
CCPO Inspects Police Lines; Directs Provision Of Facilities To Policemen

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 27th December 2020 | 08:50 PM

CCPO inspects police lines; directs provision of facilities to policemen

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2020 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Abbas Ahsan Sunday visited different sectors of police lines here and directed providing of all facilities to policemen.

He was accompanied by SSP Operation Mansoor Aman, SP Headquarters Khan Khel Khan and other officers. The CCPO reviewed canine unit, gym, women police station, workshop section, warehouse and barracks of cops.

The concerned police officers informed the CCPO about performance of their respective unit and professional assignments of the personnel.

On the occasion, CCPO had lunch with police personnel in canteen and directed In-charge to improve the quality of food. He expressed satisfaction on overall performance of police lines and directed them for establishing friendly coordination among each other.

He said that all available resources and possible efforts would be made to provide maximum relief to police staff.

