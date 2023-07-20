Open Menu

CCPO Inspects Routes Of Mourning Procession

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 20, 2023 | 04:40 PM

CCPO inspects routes of mourning procession

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana inspected the routes of mourning processions and visited various Imambargahs to ensure robust security measures.

SP (City) Hamza Amanullah, ASP (Naulakha) Salman Zafar and other policemen were present along with administrators, custodians, and license holders of the Imambargahs.

The CCPO visited significant locations such as Imambargah Karbala Gamay Shah, the shrine of Bibi Pak Daman, Imambargah Attiya Abutalib, and Imambargah Mai Eidan. He emphasized the importance of implementing foolproof security arrangements, which encompassed thorough cleaning and appropriate lighting at the Imambargahs and other locations where Muharram congregations would take place.

He reassured the public that all available resources were being utilized to guarantee impeccable security for the gatherings and processions throughout the ten days of Muharram.

To enhance security monitoring, a comprehensive security plan had been devised, which includes the setup of control rooms to monitor various locations, he said and added that these control rooms would maintain constant surveillance over the meetings and processions, ensuring a safe and peaceful commemoration of Muharram.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Daman Karbala All Muharram

Recent Stories

Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by four wickets in first T ..

Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by four wickets in first Test match

4 minutes ago
 Naila becomes first Pakistani woman to summit 8047 ..

Naila becomes first Pakistani woman to summit 8047m high Broad Peak

9 minutes ago
 PCB appoints Rohail Nazir to lead Pakistan Shaheen ..

PCB appoints Rohail Nazir to lead Pakistan Shaheens in Darwin series

17 minutes ago
 Turkiye&#039;s First Lady visits Sheikh Zayed Gran ..

Turkiye&#039;s First Lady visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

1 hour ago
 Accountability court acquits PM Shehbaz, his son H ..

Accountability court acquits PM Shehbaz, his son Hamza in money laundering case

2 hours ago
 Death toll in Khyber suicide attack rises to two

Death toll in Khyber suicide attack rises to two

2 hours ago
DMCC advances agri commodities trade ties with Sou ..

DMCC advances agri commodities trade ties with South Asia

4 hours ago
 Protesters storm Swedish embassy in Baghdad over ..

Protesters storm Swedish embassy in Baghdad over Holy Quran desecration

5 hours ago
 Ukrainian FM arriving in Islamabad today on 2-day ..

Ukrainian FM arriving in Islamabad today on 2-day visit

6 hours ago
 Shahid Ashraf Tarar takes oath as Chairman FPSC

Shahid Ashraf Tarar takes oath as Chairman FPSC

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 July 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 July 2023

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan