CCPO inspects routes of mourning procession

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana inspected the routes of mourning processions and visited various Imambargahs to ensure robust security measures.

SP (City) Hamza Amanullah, ASP (Naulakha) Salman Zafar and other policemen were present along with administrators, custodians, and license holders of the Imambargahs.

The CCPO visited significant locations such as Imambargah Karbala Gamay Shah, the shrine of Bibi Pak Daman, Imambargah Attiya Abutalib, and Imambargah Mai Eidan. He emphasized the importance of implementing foolproof security arrangements, which encompassed thorough cleaning and appropriate lighting at the Imambargahs and other locations where Muharram congregations would take place.

He reassured the public that all available resources were being utilized to guarantee impeccable security for the gatherings and processions throughout the ten days of Muharram.

To enhance security monitoring, a comprehensive security plan had been devised, which includes the setup of control rooms to monitor various locations, he said and added that these control rooms would maintain constant surveillance over the meetings and processions, ensuring a safe and peaceful commemoration of Muharram.