CCPO inspects security arrangements for senate elections

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Abbas Ahsan here Wednesday inspected security arrangements in and around the proximity of the provincial assembly for the Senate elections.

He was accompanied by SSP Operations Yasir Afridi, SP Cantt Muhammad Tahir Shah Wazir, SP Security Rahim Hussain and other concerned police officers and reviewed arrangements and traffic system.

While issuing on spot directives, the CCPO said that maintaining law and order was top most responsibility of police force and said that 274 police personnel were deployed under the security plan for Senate election.

Abass Ahsan also monitored important places of entrances and exits points of the city and reviewed the performance of patrol squad.

He directed Quick Response Commandos and Ladies police to deal with any emergency with extra exuberance.