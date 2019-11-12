CCPO inspects security arrangements of 33rd National Games

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Karim Khan here Tuesday visited Qayum Sports Complex and inspected security arrangements planned for successful holding of mega 33rd National Games started on November 10 (Sunday) and to be concluded on November 16

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Karim Khan here Tuesday visited Qayum sports Complex and inspected security arrangements planned for successful holding of mega 33rd National Games started on November 10 ( Sunday ) and to be concluded on November 16.

Talking to media while accompanied by SSP Operation Zahoor Babar Afridi, the CCPO expressed satisfaction over steps taken by provincial police force for security of Qayum Stadium and other venues of 33rd National Games.

The CCPO informed that the police force held security exercises for almost one and half a month for peaceful holding of 33rd National Games in order to provide secure atmosphere to participating players.

Karim Khan said the National Games would help to attract attention of the youth towards positive activities besides shedding a peaceful and soft image of the Peshawar city.

He said the security was on high alert in the city, adding the security personnel would also be deployed in plain clothes along with special combat unit to avoid any untoward happening.