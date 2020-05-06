UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CCPO Inspects Sites For Police Stations At Landi Kotal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 09:48 PM

CCPO inspects sites for police stations at Landi Kotal

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Peshawar, Mohammad Ali Gandapore Wednesday inspected various sites for construction of police stations at Landi Kotal, district Khyber

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Peshawar, Mohammad Ali Gandapore Wednesday inspected various sites for construction of police stations at Landi Kotal, district Khyber.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that District Khyber require increase in number of police station and directed the District Police Officer (DPO), Dr. Mohammad Iqbal for completion of paper work in this regard. He further directed the selection of suitable accessible sites for establishment police stations.

During his visit to Bara and Landi Kotal tehsils of the district, he also visited Quarantine Centre at Khyber and reviewed security at the facility.

Later, he also hold meeting with Commandant Khyber Rifle, Colonel Bilal wherein different matters including Torkham come under discussion.

The CCPO also paid a surprise visit to Police Station Landi Kotal, met with staff and issued directives for showing decency in meeting with the people and resolution of their problems with immediate effect.

Related Topics

Resolution Peshawar Police Police Station Visit Landi Kotal

Recent Stories

SEC establishes volunteering committee in Sharjah

51 minutes ago

UAE harnessing all human, material capacities to c ..

51 minutes ago

Al Ain Zoo issues 2019 annual report highlighting ..

51 minutes ago

TRA Academy receives 42,000 trainees from 83 count ..

51 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi&#039;s Culture and Tourism Department, s ..

51 minutes ago

Faisal Edhi tests negative for Coronavirus

56 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.