CCPO inspects sites for police stations at Landi Kotal

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Peshawar, Mohammad Ali Gandapore Wednesday inspected various sites for construction of police stations at Landi Kotal, district Khyber

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :

Speaking on the occasion, he said that District Khyber require increase in number of police station and directed the District Police Officer (DPO), Dr. Mohammad Iqbal for completion of paper work in this regard. He further directed the selection of suitable accessible sites for establishment police stations.

During his visit to Bara and Landi Kotal tehsils of the district, he also visited Quarantine Centre at Khyber and reviewed security at the facility.

Later, he also hold meeting with Commandant Khyber Rifle, Colonel Bilal wherein different matters including Torkham come under discussion.

The CCPO also paid a surprise visit to Police Station Landi Kotal, met with staff and issued directives for showing decency in meeting with the people and resolution of their problems with immediate effect.