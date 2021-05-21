CCPO inspects vehicle checking process at Lahore entry points

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar Friday paid surprise visit to different police check-posts at exit and entry points of the city and inspected the vehicle and person checking process there.

He visited Ravi bridge, Babu Sabu interchange and Thokar Niaz Baig e-police check posts. DIG Operations Lahore Sajid Kiani, City Traffic Officer (CTO) Lahore Syed Hammad Abid and SSP Operations Ahsan Saif-Ullah accompanied him.

He was given a detailed briefing regarding the checking mechanism and overall performance of the e-police check-posts.

He said that protection of citizens and security of the city was top priority of the Lahore Police.

The CCPO talked to citizens at the check-posts and asked them about the behaviour of the police personnel during the checking process. He directed the police officers concerned to ensure polite behaviour with citizens. Strict and indiscriminate departmental action would be taken against the police officers in case of any complaint of corruption or misbehavior with citizens was received, he warned.