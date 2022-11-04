CCPO issues foolproof security for Lahore city, Raiwind Ijtima

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Additional Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ghulam Mahmood Dogar issued directions to senior police officers including all divisional SPs on Friday to ensure foolproof security arrangements in the city as well as Raiwind Ijtima (congregation).

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Additional Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ghulam Mahmood Dogar issued directions to senior police officers including all divisional SPs on Friday to ensure foolproof security arrangements in the city as well as Raiwind Ijtima (congregation).

More than 2,500 police officers and personnel, along with 800 traffic wardens, have been deputed on security and traffic management for Raiwind congregation. The CCPO Lahore personally visited different areas of the city including mosques, religious places, markets and business hubs to check security arrangements. All SPs, SDPOs and related officers reviewed and ensured stringent security arrangements throughout the city, particularly at mosques and religious places.

Police officers and officials, along with members of the Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit, remained alert and conducted effective patrolling at all sensitive places of the city.

Police checked all vehicles, particularly suspicious persons at the entry and exit points of the city.

Moreover, search-and-sweep operations were also conducted around religious places, sensitive installations and important areas of the city. Heavy contingent of Dolphin Squad, PRU, Elite force, security agencies and Lahore Police participated in the search operations. Police personnel checked all suspicious persons in various parts of the city with the help of biometric and latest android devices.

General holdup was also held by the Lahore Police in different areas of the city to eradicate criminals and anti-peace elements. Temporary police pickets were established on major roads, markets, financial institutions, public places and crime hotspots.