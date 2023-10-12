Open Menu

CCPO Issues Show-cause Notices To Various SHOs

Faizan Hashmi Published October 12, 2023 | 07:02 PM

CCPO issues show-cause notices to various SHOs

Under the chairmanship of CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamayana, a performance review meeting of Civil Lines and City Divisions was held at CCPO office on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) Under the chairmanship of CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamayana, a performance review meeting of Civil Lines and City Divisions was held at CCPO office on Thursday.

In the meeting, performance was reviewed regarding the pending road certificates, cases under investigation, habitual criminals, absconding accused etc.

Addressing the meeting, the CCPO Lahore ordered for dealing with all pending cases and road certificates as soon as possible and ordered a strict crackdown on motorcycle thieves and mobile snatchers.

He expressed indignation at the performance of several station house officers (SHOs) and issued show-cause notices to SHO Race Course Police Station, In-charge Investigation Police Station Mozang, SHO Police Station Badami Bagh, In-charge Investigation Police Station Badami Bagh, In-charge Investigation Police Station Gowalmandi, In-charge Investigation Police Station Tibby City and In-charge Investigation Police Station New Anarkali.

The CCPO Lahore directed all SHOs to improve their performance and said to ensure prevention of robbery, snatching and motorcycle theft and remember that Departmental action will be taken against the officer who will not perform well. DIG (Operations) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, SSP Admin Atif Nazir, SSP(Operations) Ali Raza, SSP (Investigation) Anush Masood Chaudhry, SPs of Civil Lines and City Division, DSPs, SHOs, Incharges (Investigation) attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Station Mobile Road Robbery Nasir Bagh Criminals All Race P

Recent Stories

Saud bin Saqr receives Qatar&#039;s Consul General

Saud bin Saqr receives Qatar&#039;s Consul General

8 minutes ago
 Rs. 345.2m fine imposed on 2,739 electricity thiev ..

Rs. 345.2m fine imposed on 2,739 electricity thieves: FESCO

5 minutes ago
 Foreign journalists’ delegation visits tehsil Ja ..

Foreign journalists’ delegation visits tehsil Jaranwala

14 minutes ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar direc ..

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar directs to accelerate development o ..

16 minutes ago
 Walk held to raise awareness about smog

Walk held to raise awareness about smog

16 minutes ago
 Balochistan CM lauds services of BRSP in education ..

Balochistan CM lauds services of BRSP in education, health sectors

6 minutes ago
Entire community to contribute to the restoration ..

Entire community to contribute to the restoration of the clean environment of To ..

6 minutes ago
 Railways unveils winter timetable with notable cha ..

Railways unveils winter timetable with notable changes

6 minutes ago
 NMU awards medals, degrees to 111 graduating nurse ..

NMU awards medals, degrees to 111 graduating nurses in first convocation

6 minutes ago
 Man kills elder brother, woman commits suicide

Man kills elder brother, woman commits suicide

6 minutes ago
 Funds for minorities' protection earmarked in budg ..

Funds for minorities' protection earmarked in budget : CM Domki

11 minutes ago
 Owing home dream of every individual: ACS South

Owing home dream of every individual: ACS South

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan