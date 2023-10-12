CCPO issues show-cause notices to various SHOs

Under the chairmanship of CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamayana, a performance review meeting of Civil Lines and City Divisions was held at CCPO office on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) Under the chairmanship of CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamayana, a performance review meeting of Civil Lines and City Divisions was held at CCPO office on Thursday.

In the meeting, performance was reviewed regarding the pending road certificates, cases under investigation, habitual criminals, absconding accused etc.

Addressing the meeting, the CCPO Lahore ordered for dealing with all pending cases and road certificates as soon as possible and ordered a strict crackdown on motorcycle thieves and mobile snatchers.

He expressed indignation at the performance of several station house officers (SHOs) and issued show-cause notices to SHO Race Course Police Station, In-charge Investigation Police Station Mozang, SHO Police Station Badami Bagh, In-charge Investigation Police Station Badami Bagh, In-charge Investigation Police Station Gowalmandi, In-charge Investigation Police Station Tibby City and In-charge Investigation Police Station New Anarkali.

The CCPO Lahore directed all SHOs to improve their performance and said to ensure prevention of robbery, snatching and motorcycle theft and remember that Departmental action will be taken against the officer who will not perform well. DIG (Operations) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, SSP Admin Atif Nazir, SSP(Operations) Ali Raza, SSP (Investigation) Anush Masood Chaudhry, SPs of Civil Lines and City Division, DSPs, SHOs, Incharges (Investigation) attended the meeting.