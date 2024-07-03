CCPO Lahore Chairs Progress Review Meeting On Development Schemes
Muhammad Irfan Published July 03, 2024 | 06:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Capital City Police Officer Bilal Siddique Kamyana chaired a meeting at his office here on Wednesday to assess pace of work on the ongoing development schemes and welfare initiatives.
The session focused on progress of acquiring land for police stations in Shadman, Shadbagh, Sanda, and Sattu Katla. Plans were also discussed for operationalising police stations in Liaquat Abad and Mughalpura in the near future.
Furthermore, significant progress was evaluated for construction of 22 smart police stations across various locations including Wahdat Colony, Samanabad, Johar Town, Kot Lakhpat, Shahdara Town, Nishtar Colony, Sanda, Nawankot, Harbanspura, Gujjarpura, Nawab Town, Ghalib Market, and Batapur.
The CCPO Lahore emphasised ensuring expeditious completion of projects outlined in the annual development programme.
He urged swift coordination with authorities concerned to secure necessary land for new stations and stressed meticulous monitoring to ensure timely execution of all development initiatives.
Kamyana underscored the importance of fostering a compassionate approach within police stations, urging staff to prioritise addressing citizen concerns. He advocated for the effective dissemination of benefits from Police Department projects to the public, emphasising provision of modern amenities for improved public service delivery.
The meeting was attended by DIG (Operations) Faisal Kamran, SSP (Administration) Atif Nazir, SSP (Operations) Tassawar Iqbal, and other relevant officers.
