CCPO Lahore conducts late-night visit to 4 police stations

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana conducted late-night visit to four police stations in the provincial capital.

He thoroughly examined the facilities at Batapur, Manawan, Harbanspura and Ghaziabad police stations, including record registers, lock-up rooms, police barracks, and the front desks' application records.

The CCPO Lahore expressed his dismay regarding the sub-par sanitation conditions at the police stations and ordered for regular cleaning of washrooms and improving lighting arrangements. He emphasised the need for a pleasant environment, saying that better sanitation at police stations and offices plays a vital role in providing basic facilities to individuals in remand. He also ordered for making arrangements for clean drinking water and adequate seating for detainees, underscoring the top priority of addressing citizens' concerns promptly.

In addition, the CCPO Lahore emphasised the importance of treating citizens with respect and courtesy, urging officers and officials to view serving civilians as a personal duty. He specifically highlighted the presence of station house officers (SHOs) in police stations to aid citizens and stressed that these surprise visits, aimed at evaluating police stations' performance, would continue. The ultimate goal was to enhance measures in place for ensuring justice for citizens within police stations.

The CCPO Lahore mentioned that emergency construction and repairs were under way to improve working environment at the police stations. This, he believes, would not only enhance service quality but also contribute to the Primary responsibility of the Lahore Police that is to safeguard the lives and property of its citizens.