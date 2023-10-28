Open Menu

CCPO Lahore Directs All SPs To Visit One Circle Daily

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 28, 2023 | 10:20 PM

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamayana directed all superintendents of police (SPs) to visit one circle daily and complete one division every week to improve the quality of investigation

Addressing a meeting in his office on Saturday, he said strict action would be taken against the police officers who would found detaining any innocent person.

In the meeting, prevention of electricity theft, review of the pending road certificates, cases under investigation and arrests of the accused named in the papers reviewed.

The Lahore police chief ordered to deal with all pending cases and road certificates at the earliest. He said, "I will personally monitor all issues.

" He emphasised that it was duty of the police to provide justice to citizens. He said that efficiency of the city division should be further improved in the cases under investigation and no one would be allowed to register fake drug cases.

The CCPO ordered for intensifying crackdown on electricity thieves and said that zero tolerance policy would be adopted against electricity pilferers. He said a joint strategy should be formed with the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) to prevent electricity theft and performance of investigation teams should be improved.

DIG Investigation Imran Kishwer, SSP Admin Atif Nazir, SSP Investigation Dr Anush Masood and all SPs concerned attended the meeting.

