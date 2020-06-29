UrduPoint.com
CCPO Lahore Directs To Accelerate Action Against Anti-social Elements

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 11:18 PM

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Zulfiqar Hameed on Monday directed to intensify intelligence-based operations against anti-social elements involved in the heinous crimes

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Zulfiqar Hameed on Monday directed to intensify intelligence-based operations against anti-social elements involved in the heinous crimes.

Presiding over a meeting held to review law & order, implementation on Covid-19 SOPs and other professional matters, he directed the officers to speed up crackdown for arresting the accused of murder, attempted murder, and robbery.

He said that search and combing operations should be carried out on a daily basis. In view of the attack on Karachi Stock Exchange, the CCPO directed DIG Security Mehboob Rashid to re-evaluate the security plans of susceptible locations and offices and deploy additional personnel at sensitive places.

The cameras installed at susceptible locations and important buildings should be checked, he added.

Zulfiqar Hameed directed the DIG Investigation to ensure registration of records of accused in the Poll-Com, while DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan had been directed to hold crime meetings of all divisions on a weekly basis besides ensuring effective planning to overcome loopholes.

The CCPO directed SP Bilal Zafar to keep an eye on social media as no concession should be given to those who uploaded videos of aerial firing on social media.

SSP Operations Faisal Shehzad, SSP Investigation Zeeshan Asghar, SP Headquarters and SP CIA Asim Iftikhar and others attended the meeting.

