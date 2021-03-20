UrduPoint.com
CCPO Lahore Distributes Cheques Among Cops, Families

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 20th March 2021 | 06:40 PM

CCPO Lahore distributes cheques among cops, families

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) :Capital City Police Officer Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar distributed welfare grants cheques among police personnel and their family members here on Saturday.

Cheques for financial assistance included scholarships, pensions, medical assistance and dowry funds.

The CCPO said that welfare of police officers and officials, their family members particularly the heirs of police martyrs was his priority. Lahore police have established a special ' Welfare Eye' wing in CCPO office in this regard and deputed focal persons in all divisional offices to assist and guide police employees and their families.

Ghulam Mahmood Dogar said in the year 2020, a total amount of Rs 350 million was distributed among the police personnel and their families under the heads of financial assistance, martyr funds, group insurance, scholarships and dowry fund.

He also distributed cash prizes and commendation certificates ( CC-1) among police officers and officials over their performance in controlling crime.

The cash rewards and commendation certificates were distributed among DSP CIA Hussain Haider, SHOs Maqsood Gujjar, Shabbir Awan, Waqar Hussain, Inspector Tahir Hussain, Sub Inspector Tahir Hussain, Tamur Abbas, Constables Shehbaz, Shahid Mahmood, Izhar ul Haq and others.

DIG Syed Amin Bukhari, SSP Admin Lahore Waqar Shoaib Qureshi and other senior officers were also present.

