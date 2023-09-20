CCPO Lahore expresses dismay over pending cases

Capital City Police Officer Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana expressed disappointment over the pending cases and pending road certificates, and directed the officers concerned to resolve the cases on priority basis

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) :Capital City Police Officer Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana expressed disappointment over the pending cases and pending road certificates, and directed the officers concerned to resolve the cases on priority basis.

He expressed this while presiding over a meeting held on the performance of divisional SPs at the conference room of CCPO's office here on Wednesday.

In the meeting, a detailed review of the performance regarding the pending road certificates, the cases under investigation and the silent accused was reviewed.

On the occasion, Bilal Siddique Kamyana said that negligence and lack of interest in duties would not be acceptable, however, the SPs concerned would also be held accountable for the poor performance of SDPOs, SHOs, Incharge (Investigation).

The CCPO Lahore said that challans should be completed, and road certificates and the cases should not be kept pending.

The CCPO Lahore directed the SPs to hold regular meetings with the concerned SHOs and said that competent, hardworking and dutiful officers were the asset of police department, but the officers who were a part of police force need their ability, professionalism and by making the spirit of serving the people as a motto, play your role in establishing a safe society.

At the end of meeting, the CCPO said that a meeting would be held after every ten days to review the performance of crime control and for this, all SPs concerned should ensure their participation in the meeting with full preparations.

DIG Investigation Imran Kishor, DIG CIA Malik Liaquat, SSP Investigation AnushMasood, Divisional SSPs and all DSPs concerned attended the meeting.