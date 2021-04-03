UrduPoint.com
CCPO Lahore Gives Away 16 Cheques To Martyrs' Families

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Sat 03rd April 2021 | 07:51 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2021 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore/ Additional IGP Ghulam Mahmood Dogar gave away 16 cheques worth Rs 1,319,000 as group insurance grant to the families of martyrs and the deceased policemen, here on Saturday.

He said that welfare of police officers and officials, their family members particularly the heirs of police martyrs, was top priority of the Police Department.

SSP Admin Lahore Waqar Shoaib Qureshi and other senior officers were also present.

