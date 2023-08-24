Open Menu

CCPO Lahore Holds Meeting For Making Lahore Drug-free

Sumaira FH Published August 24, 2023 | 06:14 PM

CCPO Lahore holds meeting for making Lahore drug-free

Capital City Police Officer Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana chaired a meeting of the Operation and Investigation wings' officers of the Lahore police at his office to review measures to make Lahore a drug-free city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :Capital City Police Officer Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana chaired a meeting of the Operation and Investigation wings' officers of the Lahore police at his office to review measures to make Lahore a drug-free city.

The huddle deliberated on steps to rehabilitate addicts and to clamp down on the sale of narcotics.

The CCPO ordered a crackdown on big fish involved in the narcotics trade to save the youth from the menace. He asked the divisional officers to ensure stringent actions against drug peddlers, adding that strong measures be taken to remove drug peddlers from educational institutions' surroundings. He also called for close monitoring of the activities of drug pushers by SHOs within their jurisdictions and suggested enhanced collaboration with the public prosecution department to ensure strict punishments for them.

The CCPO proposed seeking the assistance of respected scholars to instill a societal hatred for narcotics in alignment with Islamic teachings. He suggested organising lectures against drugs in mosques and educational institutions to sensitise the youth about the menace. He also highlighted the role of the media in saving society from the curse of narcotics.

He urged parents to keep a vigilant eye on their children and their social circles. Drug peddlers are a bane to society and pose a threat to our future generations, he added.

The meeting was attended by DIG (Operations) Ali Nasir Rizvi, DIG (Investigations) Imran Kishwar, DIG Liaquat Ali Malik, SSP (Admin) Aatif Nazir, SSP (Operations) Sohaib Ashraf and officials from the Operations and Investigation Wings.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Drugs Sale Nasir Media From

Recent Stories

Eight drug pushers held

Eight drug pushers held

3 minutes ago
 8 dead, 1,090 injured in Punjab road accidents

8 dead, 1,090 injured in Punjab road accidents

3 minutes ago
 Minister inspects flood situation in Kasur, relief ..

Minister inspects flood situation in Kasur, relief for affectees

3 minutes ago
 RPO reviews security arrangements for Bulleh Shah ..

RPO reviews security arrangements for Bulleh Shah urs

10 minutes ago
 Death toll rises to five in Peruvian forest fire

Death toll rises to five in Peruvian forest fire

10 minutes ago
 Two killed in fire in Indonesian capital

Two killed in fire in Indonesian capital

10 minutes ago
Toddler electrocuted, mother suffered burns

Toddler electrocuted, mother suffered burns

10 minutes ago
 Monsoon tree plantation launched at Radio Station ..

Monsoon tree plantation launched at Radio Station Dera

10 minutes ago
 Training held for staffers of Swabi University on ..

Training held for staffers of Swabi University on RTI

16 minutes ago
 'Plant for Pakistan' campaign kicks off at private ..

'Plant for Pakistan' campaign kicks off at private school

16 minutes ago
 MOC comments on China's import suspension on Japan ..

MOC comments on China's import suspension on Japanese aquatic products

16 minutes ago
 Saudi envoy calls on Jalil Abbas Jilani

Saudi envoy calls on Jalil Abbas Jilani

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan