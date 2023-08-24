CCPO Lahore holds meeting for making Lahore drug-free

Capital City Police Officer Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana chaired a meeting of the Operation and Investigation wings' officers of the Lahore police at his office to review measures to make Lahore a drug-free city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :Capital City Police Officer Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana chaired a meeting of the Operation and Investigation wings' officers of the Lahore police at his office to review measures to make Lahore a drug-free city.

The huddle deliberated on steps to rehabilitate addicts and to clamp down on the sale of narcotics.

The CCPO ordered a crackdown on big fish involved in the narcotics trade to save the youth from the menace. He asked the divisional officers to ensure stringent actions against drug peddlers, adding that strong measures be taken to remove drug peddlers from educational institutions' surroundings. He also called for close monitoring of the activities of drug pushers by SHOs within their jurisdictions and suggested enhanced collaboration with the public prosecution department to ensure strict punishments for them.

The CCPO proposed seeking the assistance of respected scholars to instill a societal hatred for narcotics in alignment with Islamic teachings. He suggested organising lectures against drugs in mosques and educational institutions to sensitise the youth about the menace. He also highlighted the role of the media in saving society from the curse of narcotics.

He urged parents to keep a vigilant eye on their children and their social circles. Drug peddlers are a bane to society and pose a threat to our future generations, he added.

The meeting was attended by DIG (Operations) Ali Nasir Rizvi, DIG (Investigations) Imran Kishwar, DIG Liaquat Ali Malik, SSP (Admin) Aatif Nazir, SSP (Operations) Sohaib Ashraf and officials from the Operations and Investigation Wings.