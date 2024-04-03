CCPO Lahore holds meeting on anti-narcotics action plan

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Capital City Police Officer Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana presided over a meeting to assess the action plan against narcotics at his office, here on Wednesday.

The meeting reviewed the pending cases related to drug-trafficking and presentation of pending road certificates. It was revealed in the meeting that under the anti-narcotics campaign, 2,630 cases were registered against drug dealers, leading to the arrest of 2,720 individuals this year. The arrest of the individuals resulted in seizure of over 76 kilograms of heroin, more than 36 kilograms of ice, over 2,083 kilograms of charas, and 16,679 litres of alcohol.

DIG (Operations) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, DIG (Investigation) Zeeshan Asghar, DIG (Organised Crime Unit) Imran Kishwar, SSP (Operations) Ali Raza, SSP (Administration) Atif Nazeer, SSP (Investigation) Anoosh Masood Chaudhry, SSP (Organised Crime Unit) South Aftab Phularwan, and SP (Organised Crime Unit) North Farqan Bilal attended the meeting.