CCPO Lahore Holds Meeting On Anti-narcotics Action Plan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 03, 2024 | 05:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Capital City Police Officer Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana presided over a meeting to assess the action plan against narcotics at his office, here on Wednesday.
The meeting reviewed the pending cases related to drug-trafficking and presentation of pending road certificates. It was revealed in the meeting that under the anti-narcotics campaign, 2,630 cases were registered against drug dealers, leading to the arrest of 2,720 individuals this year. The arrest of the individuals resulted in seizure of over 76 kilograms of heroin, more than 36 kilograms of ice, over 2,083 kilograms of charas, and 16,679 litres of alcohol.
DIG (Operations) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, DIG (Investigation) Zeeshan Asghar, DIG (Organised Crime Unit) Imran Kishwar, SSP (Operations) Ali Raza, SSP (Administration) Atif Nazeer, SSP (Investigation) Anoosh Masood Chaudhry, SSP (Organised Crime Unit) South Aftab Phularwan, and SP (Organised Crime Unit) North Farqan Bilal attended the meeting.
Recent Stories
PCB mulls overhaul amid potential job losses
SC full court may hear IHC Judges’ letter case on April 29: CJP Isa
Following IHC, LHC judges receive threatening letters
Realme Announces Exciting Ramzan Offer with Price Drop on realme C67
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 April 2024
UAE is second home to 1.8 mln Pakistanis contributing towards its development: C ..
North Korea fires medium-range ballistic missile
One killed, two injured by 12-year-old Finnish school shooter
Escalating violence engulfs Mexican election race
Tesla reports drop in auto sales, while Toyota sees US surge
Fire tears through Istanbul apartment block, killing 29
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Cotton sowing drive continues to cover over 183,000 acres in Muzaffargarh, Kot Addu4 minutes ago
-
Safe City Project near completion, 70% work done14 minutes ago
-
Food Safety Authority continues actions against adulteration mafias14 minutes ago
-
Commissioner orders early completion of district hospital14 minutes ago
-
DC inspects exam centers, ensures smooth conduct14 minutes ago
-
LDA seals, demolishes illegal properties23 minutes ago
-
Dr Ramesh Vankwani introduces Gandhara Corridor Bill to connect Pakistan with Buddhist world24 minutes ago
-
Not against CPEC, need rights, says Gwadar MPA24 minutes ago
-
Several educational boards join IBCC attestation portal24 minutes ago
-
Punjab cabinet fixes wheat support price at Rs 3,900 per 40kg24 minutes ago
-
Measures taken to make Industrial Estate functional reviewed24 minutes ago
-
Iman Pakistan Eid Festival to be held on 1524 minutes ago