Open Menu

CCPO Lahore Holds Meeting On Anti-narcotics Action Plan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 03, 2024 | 05:20 PM

CCPO Lahore holds meeting on anti-narcotics action plan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Capital City Police Officer Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana presided over a meeting to assess the action plan against narcotics at his office, here on Wednesday.

The meeting reviewed the pending cases related to drug-trafficking and presentation of pending road certificates. It was revealed in the meeting that under the anti-narcotics campaign, 2,630 cases were registered against drug dealers, leading to the arrest of 2,720 individuals this year. The arrest of the individuals resulted in seizure of over 76 kilograms of heroin, more than 36 kilograms of ice, over 2,083 kilograms of charas, and 16,679 litres of alcohol.

DIG (Operations) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, DIG (Investigation) Zeeshan Asghar, DIG (Organised Crime Unit) Imran Kishwar, SSP (Operations) Ali Raza, SSP (Administration) Atif Nazeer, SSP (Investigation) Anoosh Masood Chaudhry, SSP (Organised Crime Unit) South Aftab Phularwan, and SP (Organised Crime Unit) North Farqan Bilal attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Road Nasir

Recent Stories

PCB mulls overhaul amid potential job losses

PCB mulls overhaul amid potential job losses

3 hours ago
 SC full court may hear IHC Judges’ letter case o ..

SC full court may hear IHC Judges’ letter case on April 29: CJP Isa

4 hours ago
  Following IHC, LHC judges receive threatening le ..

 Following IHC, LHC judges receive threatening letters

4 hours ago
 realme Announces Exciting Ramzan Offer with Price ..

Realme Announces Exciting Ramzan Offer with Price Drop on realme C67

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 April 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 April 2024

8 hours ago
UAE is second home to 1.8 mln Pakistanis contribut ..

UAE is second home to 1.8 mln Pakistanis contributing towards its development: C ..

18 hours ago
 North Korea fires medium-range ballistic missile

North Korea fires medium-range ballistic missile

18 hours ago
 One killed, two injured by 12-year-old Finnish sch ..

One killed, two injured by 12-year-old Finnish school shooter

18 hours ago
 Escalating violence engulfs Mexican election race

Escalating violence engulfs Mexican election race

18 hours ago
 Tesla reports drop in auto sales, while Toyota see ..

Tesla reports drop in auto sales, while Toyota sees US surge

18 hours ago
 Fire tears through Istanbul apartment block, killi ..

Fire tears through Istanbul apartment block, killing 29

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan