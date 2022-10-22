CCPO Lahore holds open court at Baghbanpura

An open court under the chairmanship of Additional IGP Ghulam Mehmood Dogar, was held at the Government Girls High School, Shalimar Town, Baghbanpura here on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2022 ) :An open court under the chairmanship of Additional IGP Ghulam Mehmood Dogar, was held at the Government Girls High school, Shalimar Town, Baghbanpura here on Saturday.

SP Cantonment Esa Sukhira, ASP Sidra Khan, all Circle Officers of Cantonment Division, SHOs, In-charge Investigation, upper subordinates were present on this occasion.

A large number of local representatives, peace committee members and citizens participated in the open court.

On the occasion, CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mehmood Dogar heard the problems of the participants and issued orders to concerned officials for solving their problems. He said that it is not a police force but a public service to serve the people. The CCPO Lahore further said that they were present there to ensure delivery of justice at the doorstep of citizens.