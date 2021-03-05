CCPO Lahore holds open court at Ichhra police station

Capital City Police Officer Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar on Friday held an open court at Police Station Ichhra and listened to the grievances of citizens

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :Capital City Police Officer Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar on Friday held an open court at Police Station Ichhra and listened to the grievances of citizens.

DIG Operations Sajid Kiani, SP Operations Model Town Dost Muhammad, SP Investigation Asim Iftikhar, all the SDPO, SHOs, Incharges Investigation, other related officers and citizens were present in the open court.

The complainants raised various issues on which the CCPO Lahore directed the Police officers concerned for immediate redressal of their grievances.

Ghulam Mehmood Dogar said that all the senior officers of Lahore Police including CCPO Lahore, DIGs Operation and Investigation along with divisional SPs were holding open courts on regular basis twice a week in different areas of the city to directly listen to the complaints of citizens at their doorsteps.

He warned drug peddlers, goons, land grabbers to leave the city as there was no place for anti social elements in society. He was of the view that the sole responsibility of Police force was to provide timely support to the citizens according to law. He said that genuine problems of citizens must be solved at Police Station level on priority basis, however, doors of his office were round the clock open to every complainant for provision of justice.

He directed the Police officers to redress the problems of citizens at their doorsteps using professional skills and maximum resources.