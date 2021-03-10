UrduPoint.com
CCPO Lahore Holds Open Court At Kahna Police Station

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 09:12 PM

CCPO Lahore holds open court at Kahna police station

Capital City Police Officer Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar held an open court at Police Starion Kahna, Model Town Division, here on Wednesday and listened to the complaints and grievances of the citizens

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :Capital City Police Officer Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar held an open court at Police Starion Kahna, Model Town Division, here on Wednesday and listened to the complaints and grievances of the citizens.

DIG Operations Sajid Kiani, SSP Investigation Abdul Ghaffar Qaisarani, SP Model Town Dost Muhammad, all the Circle Officers, SHOs, In charge Investigations, citizens and complainants were present in the open court.

The complainants raised various issues and the CCPO Lahore on the spot directed the concerned police officers for immediate redressal of their grievances. Most of the issues were related to family disputes and business deals.

Ghulam Mahmood Dogar promised with the citizens that Lahore police will not let any land grabbers to occupy the property and land of citizens and stay in the city. 'Qabza Mafia' and goons have to either leave the city or spend their life as peace loving citizens, he added.

He expressed his concerns over loss of life during previous sad incidents of death of citizens due to kite string and said Lahore Police have already forwarded its recommendations to make the penalties more strict according to the nature of crime regarding violation of Kite Flying Act.

"In civilized societies, to indulge in unlawful and immoral activities of kite flying, aerial firing and one wheeling must not suit anyone of us," he added.

All the senior Officers of Lahore Police including DIG Operations and Investigation, SSP along with divisional SPs were holding open courts on regular basis twice a week in different areas of the city to directly listen to the complaints of citizens at their doorsteps.

The open courts were held today in all the six divisions of Police including Government Girls middle school Rang Mahal, Police station Iqbal Town, Police station Kahna, Community Centre Marghazar Colony, Police Station North Cantt and Government Boys High School Shalimar.

