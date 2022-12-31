UrduPoint.com

CCPO Lahore Holds Orderly Room

Sumaira FH Published December 31, 2022 | 06:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2022 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore, Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar listened to the problems of police officers and personnel of different wings at Orderly Room, at District Police Lines Qila Gujar Singh here on Saturday.

CCPO Lahore along with SSP Admin Atif Nazir heard the problems and issues of police officers and personnel of different wings and units of Lahore police.

Apart from operations, investigation and security wings, more than 150 serving and retired police officers and officials posted in various units of Lahore police including Dolphin Squad, Police Response Unit, Anti-Rite Force appeared before CCPO Lahore for redress of their grievances. Those who appeared for personal hearing in the orderly room included the officers and officials who were either dismissed, suspended from service or having fined and other punishments.

CCPO Lahore heard the employees continuously for four hours and issued orders on the spot for the redress of their grievances.

He issued orders on 25 welfare related requests of police employees including their financial assistance. He directed to process 58 requests pertaining to transfer postings and leaves of police personnel accordingly.

CCPO Lahore approved 18 appeals of dismissed, suspended and other police officers with various punishments for his personal hearing.

Ghulam Mahmood Dogar issued orders for proper action on seven requests for change of inquiry and re-inquiry in different matters of police employees.

Speaking on this occasion, he said that the welfare of police officers and personnel was among his top priorities. He said that police officers and personnel should appear in the orderly room or come to his office directly for the solution of their personal problems as their legitimate problems would be resolved on priority basis.

