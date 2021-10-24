CCPO Lahore inquires after health of injured policemen

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar here Saturday visited Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Services Hospital, Mayo Hospital and Lahore General Hospital to inquire after the health of injured police personnel who were brutally tortured by the violent workers of a proscribed organization during recent clashes.

DIG Operations Sohail Chaudhary, SSP Adm Mubashir Maken, SSP Operations Ismaeel Kharak and other police officers also accompanied the CCPO Lahore.

The CCPO presented bouquets and financial assistance cheques to the under treatment injured policemen and prayed for their early recovery. The hospitalized police personnel informed the CCPO about all the details of the brutal torture by the proscribed party activists.

Ghulam Mahmood Dogar lauded the services of brave policemen and said that morale of Lahore police was very high as they served the country and community with great zeal and passion and remained steadfast in very different situation for the safety of public.

He remarked that such acts of courage an excellent example to be followed by other police officers and officials. CCPO Lahore also talked with the family members of injured personnel and highly acknowledged the services of these policemen to safeguard the life and property of the people and maintain law and order in the city.

It is to mention that more than 80 police officers and officials of Lahore police were torture by the workers of the banned organization during last two days whereas two police constables embraced martyrdom. CCPO Lahore also deputed focal persons to ensure provision of complete medical treatment to the injured policemen.