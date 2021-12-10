CCPO Lahore inquires after injured cops at Jinnah Hospital

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Fayyaz Ahmad Dev Friday visited Jinnah Hospital to inquired about the health of injured police constable Azmat Ali, who got injured in firing during a surprise raid of the Sundar police.

He also inquired after Head Constable Abbas Ali, who got serious head injuries when an underage boy driving his car hit his motorbike.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Model Town Sayed Aziz, SP Investigation Hamza Amanullah, DSP Garden Town circle and other police officers accompanied the CCPO.

The Lahore police chief presented bouquet and financial grant cheques to the injured policemen and prayed for their early recovery.