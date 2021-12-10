UrduPoint.com

CCPO Lahore Inquires After Injured Cops At Jinnah Hospital

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 53 seconds ago Fri 10th December 2021 | 04:33 PM

CCPO Lahore inquires after injured cops at Jinnah Hospital

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Fayyaz Ahmad Dev Friday visited Jinnah Hospital to inquired about the health of injured police constable Azmat Ali, who got injured in firing during a surprise raid of the Sundar police

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Fayyaz Ahmad Dev Friday visited Jinnah Hospital to inquired about the health of injured police constable Azmat Ali, who got injured in firing during a surprise raid of the Sundar police.

He also inquired after Head Constable Abbas Ali, who got serious head injuries when an underage boy driving his car hit his motorbike.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Model Town Sayed Aziz, SP Investigation Hamza Amanullah, DSP Garden Town circle and other police officers accompanied the CCPO.

The Lahore police chief presented bouquet and financial grant cheques to the injured policemen and prayed for their early recovery.

Related Topics

Lahore Injured Firing Police Car Circle

Recent Stories

realme GT 2 Pro will come with new flagship Snapdr ..

Realme GT 2 Pro will come with new flagship Snapdragon® 8 Gen 1 Mobile Platform

9 minutes ago
 Kolhi’s decision cost him lose ODI captaincy: Ga ..

Kolhi’s decision cost him lose ODI captaincy: Ganguly

13 minutes ago
 Man shots his wife to death

Man shots his wife to death

58 seconds ago
 India defense chief's death shows flaws in Indian ..

India defense chief's death shows flaws in Indian military, deals heavy blow to ..

4 minutes ago
 Shallow fog likely in certain parts of KP: Met off ..

Shallow fog likely in certain parts of KP: Met office

4 minutes ago
 82 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

82 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.