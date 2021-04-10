UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CCPO Lahore Inspects Anti-Riot Force Passing-out Parade

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 10th April 2021 | 07:27 PM

CCPO Lahore inspects Anti-Riot Force passing-out parade

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar inspected the passing-out parade of 694 officers and officials of the Anti-Riot Force (ARF) at District Police Lines, Qila Gujjar Singh, here on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar inspected the passing-out parade of 694 officers and officials of the Anti-Riot Force (ARF) at District Police Lines, Qila Gujjar Singh, here on Saturday.

A demonstration was presented by the passing-out ARF jawans about controlling, dispersing and arresting violent agitators and flared-up protestors with the help of the latest tear-gas and tear grenades, paint balls guns, pepper spray tube and water canon, etc.

The ARF personnel also demonstrated the procedure to provide on-the-spot first aid to the injured colleagues and protesters.

The ARF is a Turkish model of policing by highly trained force, well equipped with the latest gadgets to tackle protests and riots and ensure security of citizens and properties.

DIG Operations Sajid Kiani, SP Headquarters Imran Malik, SSP ARF Sajid Khokhar, all divisional SPs and other officers were also present.

Related Topics

Lahore Injured Riots Police Water All

Recent Stories

MPA for promoting tourism in scenic Kohi Suleman ..

3 minutes ago

Development of a country, people's well being link ..

3 minutes ago

Austria Completes Talks With Russia on Sputnik V, ..

3 minutes ago

24 arrested over illegal gas decanting, selling lo ..

3 minutes ago

Men who used monkeys to steal cash arrested in Ind ..

6 minutes ago

Hot,dry weather likely to persist in most parts

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.