CCPO Lahore Inspects Blast Area

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 05:40 PM

CCPO Lahore inspects blast area

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore, Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar visited the site of blast in Johar Town here on Wednesday.

He got complete information about the incident from the police officers concerned and issued them necessary directions including cordon off the area so as to ensure safety of citizens and preserve the evidences by the Forensic Agencies, Bomb Disposal Squad and other law enforcement agencies.

He inspected the rescue and relief activities and directed police officers to tighten the security of the area.

Talking to the media, the CCPO Lahore said that such cowardly activities by the anti peace elements could not down the morale of police and law enforcement agencies.

He said that law enforcement agencies concerned along with CTD and police were investigating on the basis of evidence to know the nature of blast.

The personnel of Lahore police also got injuries in the blast in an attempt to foil the nefarious design of the enemy to meet its target.

The security of the city has been beefed up, whereas search and sweep operations along with patrolling was increased around Johar Town and other areas of the city.

He further directed the police to enhance checking of vehicles and suspects at entryand exist point of the city.

