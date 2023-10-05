Open Menu

CCPO Lahore Inspects Dolphin Heavy Bikes

Umer Jamshaid Published October 05, 2023 | 07:09 PM

CCPO Lahore inspects Dolphin heavy bikes

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamayana said on Thursday that protecting the life and property of citizens and treating them with compassion was our characteristic

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamayana said on Thursday that protecting the life and property of citizens and treating them with compassion was our characteristic.

"These bikes are also your source of livelihood; use this national asset to protect the life and property of the public and do your duties for the dignity and honor of your spiritual profession," said the CCPO during inspection of Dolphin heavy bikes in his office.

As per details, the CCPO Lahore assigned a special task to SP Dolphin Zohaib Nasrullah Ranjha to further improve the efficiency of the Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit to protect the life and property of the citizens and to respond immediately to the call of emergency 15 without any delay.

On this occasion, SP Dolphin while giving briefing to CCPO Lahore said that a total of 50 bikes have been restored by completing electrical mechanical and other body parts also denting painting works. Overhauling and top overhauling has been done. Seat cover, new sticker, tank and side covers and other suspension works have also been done. CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamayana did a physical check of each bike separately. Declaring the cleanliness and working condition of the motorcycles as satisfactory, he congratulated SP Dolphin.

The CCPO said that whether the motorcycles have normal routine defects or any other professional issue, it will be rectified immediately. He also cleared that not any negligence will be tolerated in regard of maintenance of the Dolphin motorcycles.

