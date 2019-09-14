CCPO Lahore inspects Mozang police station

(@FahadShabbir)

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore BA Nasir on Saturday visited Mozang police station here to review arrangements including cleanliness at the police station

During his visit, the CCPO inspected police station's lock-up, SHO office and cleanliness arrangements at bathrooms.

SP Civil Lines Dost Muhammad briefed him about the matters of police station and division, whereas the CCPO directed DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan and SP Civil Lines to improve arrangements at the police stations within one month.

Addressing the officials of investigation and operations wing, he said that police torture and corruption would not be tolerated at any cost, adding that strict action would be taken against those involved in torture of the accused.

He said that shift system for policemen duties and code of conduct should be implemented strictly, adding that all steps should be taken to facilitate people visiting the police stations.