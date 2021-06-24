CCPO Lahore inspects Police Station Sarwar Road

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar paid a visit to Police Station Sarwar Road Cantonment here on Thursday and inspected the Front Desk, reporting and record room, lockup and other related sections of the police station.

He checked the status of applications of citizens received at Front Desk, and the attendance of staff along with cleanliness of the police station.

SP Cantt Sayyed Aziz briefed the CCPO Lahore regarding the overall performance of the Police Station.

The CCPO appreciated performance of SP Cantt division, SP Investigation, SHO PS Sarwar Road and other related officers for timely redress of grievances of citizens and complainants, better ratio of challaning in different case as well as meeting the target of arrest of proclaimed offenders.

He directed the police officers to ensure the best possible security arrangements with teamwork during the forthcoming Eidul Azha and Muharram events.

SP Investigation, SDPO, SHO PS Sarwar Road and other related police officers were present.