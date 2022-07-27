UrduPoint.com

CCPO Lahore Kamyana Removed From His Office

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 27, 2022 | 01:16 PM

CCPO Lahore Kamyana removed from his office

The development has taken place hours after Chaudhary Parvez Elahi sworn in as new chief minister of Punjab.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 27th, 2022) The Federal government on Wednesday removed CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana hours after Parvez Elahi took oath as chief minister Punjab.

The federal government issued notification of Kamyana's removal earlier today and directed him to report to Intelligence Bureau (IB).

Bilal Siddique Kamyana was posted as CCPO Lahore three months back when Hamza Shahbaz took oath as chief minister of the province.

The Punjab government on July 22 appointed Faisal Shahkar as new Inspector General (IG) shortly after Rao Sardar refused to continue serving ahead of Punjab chief minister (CM) election.

Rao Sardar Ali Khan, according to the notification, was replaced with Faisal Shahkar.

Rao Sardar was appointed as Pakistan Railways inspector general with immediate effect.

Faisal Shahkar who was serving as the Railways inspector general was transferred and posted as the provincial police chief with immediate effect.

The newly-appointed police chief is a grade-22 officer and joined the Pakistan Police Service as the additional superintendent in 1988. He served as the additional inspector general at the Special Branch for almost three years.

Shahkar also served in the United Nations’ special missions in Bosnia and Liberia among other countries during his career.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Lahore Chief Minister Police Hamza Shahbaz Government Of Punjab Punjab Liberia July Government

Recent Stories

No compromise on supremacy of constitution, parlia ..

No compromise on supremacy of constitution, parliament: PM

16 minutes ago
 Imran Khan asks workers to take out to streets to ..

Imran Khan asks workers to take out to streets to celebrate their victory

2 hours ago
 Parvez Elahi takes oath as new Punjab CM

Parvez Elahi takes oath as new Punjab CM

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 July 2022

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 27th Ju ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 27th July 2022

4 hours ago
 Tunisia president hails vote set to bolster power ..

Tunisia president hails vote set to bolster power grab

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.