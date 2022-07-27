CCPO Lahore Kamyana removed from his office

(@Abdulla99267510)

The development has taken place hours after Chaudhary Parvez Elahi sworn in as new chief minister of Punjab.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 27th, 2022) The Federal government on Wednesday removed CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana hours after Parvez Elahi took oath as chief minister Punjab.

The federal government issued notification of Kamyana's removal earlier today and directed him to report to Intelligence Bureau (IB).

Bilal Siddique Kamyana was posted as CCPO Lahore three months back when Hamza Shahbaz took oath as chief minister of the province.

The Punjab government on July 22 appointed Faisal Shahkar as new Inspector General (IG) shortly after Rao Sardar refused to continue serving ahead of Punjab chief minister (CM) election.

Rao Sardar Ali Khan, according to the notification, was replaced with Faisal Shahkar.

Rao Sardar was appointed as Pakistan Railways inspector general with immediate effect.

Faisal Shahkar who was serving as the Railways inspector general was transferred and posted as the provincial police chief with immediate effect.

The newly-appointed police chief is a grade-22 officer and joined the Pakistan Police Service as the additional superintendent in 1988. He served as the additional inspector general at the Special Branch for almost three years.

Shahkar also served in the United Nations’ special missions in Bosnia and Liberia among other countries during his career.