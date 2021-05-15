CCPO Lahore lauded performance of Police officials on eve of Eid-ul-Fitr

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2021 ) :Capital City Police Chief Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar has lauded the performance of officers and officials of Lahore Police for maintenance of peace in the city and providing fool proof security to the citizens on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr.

He said here on Saturday,the security of the city was beefed up and effective patrolling was made around important and sensitive places in order to avoid any untoward incident on the occasion and the police performed their duties with dedication and commitment.

More than 7000 police officers and officials were deputed in the city including outside mosques, Imambargahs and other sensitive places in the Provincial Capital.

Vehicles and persons were thoroughly checked at e-police check posts at exit and entry points of the city.

Earlier, CCPO Lahore and DIG Operations and other senior officials offered Eid prayer at open arena of District Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh. Additional IG Welfare and Finance Farooq Mazhar on behalf of IG Punjab offered eid prayer and visited Yadgar e Shuhada at District Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh.

Additional IG Waseem Sial, Addirional IG Shehzad Sultan, RPO Sheikhupura Inam Waheed Khan, DIG Kamran Khan, Shezad Hassan and other senior ranking police officers and a large number of police officials also offered Eid prayers at Police Lines. After Eid prayers, a contingent of Police presented salute and guard of honor to the monument of martyrs of Lahore Police.

CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar, DIG Operations Sajid Kiani, CTO Lahore Syed Hammad Abid accompanied him.

Capital City Police Chief along with other high ranking officers laid wreath on the Yaadgar-e-Shuhada and offered Fateh for the departed souls.

CCPO Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar while talking with media persons said that sacrifice of almost 1500 martyrs of Punjab and 318 jawans of Lahore Police will not go in vain. He said that martyrs were the asset of Punjab Police and their sacrifice was guiding path for whole police force and their sacred mission will be continued at every cost. CCPO Lahore spent Eid eve with his Force and met with the police officers and officials deputed on roads, Squares and important places of the city. Ghulam Mahmood Dogar boosted up the morale of his jawans performing duties away from their beloved family members for the sake of security of the citizens on Eid. He distributed sweets, Eidi and Cash awards among police personnel of different categories including Dolphin Squad and Traffic police wardens.

The CCPO also visited Jinnah Hospital to inquired after the health of under treatment officials of Dolphin Squad who had got injured by firing of dacoits during a robbery attempt. CCPO gave them flowersquet and sweets and prayed for their speedy recovery.