CCPO Lahore Lays Stress On Merit Basis Investigation

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 06:40 PM

CCPO Lahore lays stress on merit basis investigation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :Capital City Police Officer Lahore, Ghulam Mahmood Dogar has stressed the need for investigation purely on merit and completion of challan in cases to ensure the provision of speedy justice to people and timely conviction of criminals.

He was presiding over general meeting of officers of Investigation Wing at Police Lines Qila Gujar Singh here on Thursday. All SPs Investigation, SDPOs and in charges investigation attended the meeting.

Ghulam Mahmood Dogar urged the police officers to do investigation without succumbing any pressure.

He said criminals could get a chance to save themselves from convention due to poor standard of investigation or lack of interest in completion of challan.

He said that Investigation Wing was the backbone of every police department and efforts were on to strengthen the proceeding. "We have been providing maximum resources to the Investigation Wing and equip it with latest technology as better quality of investigation helps curbing crimes, he added.

Separately, Lahore Police arrested 1514 drug peddlers and registered 1530 cases against them in differentpolice stations during this year. The police recovered 625 kg hashish, 11.960 kg heroin, 6 kg opium, 588 grams crystal ICE and 18,365 bottles liquor from the criminals.

