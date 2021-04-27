UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CCPO Lahore Leads Joint Teams' Flag March

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 09:56 PM

CCPO Lahore leads joint teams' flag march

In wake of the critical situation of Corona pandemic, Lahore Police along with district government teams as well as contingents of Pakistan Army and Rangers on Tuesday carried out flag march continuously on second day in different areas of the city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :In wake of the critical situation of Corona pandemic, Lahore Police along with district government teams as well as contingents of Pakistan Army and Rangers on Tuesday carried out flag march continuously on second day in different areas of the city.

Capital City Police Officer Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar led the flag march whereas Commissioner Lahore Capt (R) Muhammad Usman, DIG Operations Sajid Kiani, CTO Lahore Syed Hammad Abid and other senior officers of Army and Rangers participated in the flag march.

Contingents of Pakistan Army, Rangers, Dolphin Squad, Elite Force, traffic police, Police Response Unit and Ababeel Force were part of the flag march. Police March started from Town Hall and passed through different important roads and markets and business centers of the city including Nila Gumbad, different markets of Mall Road, Panorama Centre, Mall Road, Garhi Shaho, Canal Road, Mughalpura, Shalimar Link Road and other areas of the city.

The CCPO Lahore said the purpose of the flag march was to create sense of security among citizens as well as to make them aware of dangers of spread of Corona virus. The joint teams of police, district government, Pakistan Army and Rangers reviewed the implementation on Corona SOPs and closure timings. The joint teams made the markets shut down their shutters which were open and running business violating the scheduled timing of closure of markets after 6pm. Police and district government teams also initiated legal action against the persons not wearing masks.

Ghulam Mahmood Dogar directed the concerned police officers and officials to remain highly alert and increase effective patrolling to ensure enforcement of corona SOPs for the safety of citizens.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Army Rangers Police Business Road Traffic Alert March Market From Government

Recent Stories

Sheikha Fatima thanks Ministerial Development Coun ..

1 hour ago

IPL says foreign stars 'totally safe' amid virus c ..

3 minutes ago

Wimbledon to scrap day of rest from 2022

3 minutes ago

Bangladesh rescues 30 Rohingya adrift for two days ..

3 minutes ago

EFJ Demands Investigation Into Deadly Attack on Jo ..

3 minutes ago

GCU has zero tolerance policy for plagiarism: VC

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.