CCPO Lahore leads joint teams' flag march

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :In wake of the critical situation of Corona pandemic, Lahore Police along with district government teams as well as contingents of Pakistan Army and Rangers on Tuesday carried out flag march continuously on second day in different areas of the city.

Capital City Police Officer Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar led the flag march whereas Commissioner Lahore Capt (R) Muhammad Usman, DIG Operations Sajid Kiani, CTO Lahore Syed Hammad Abid and other senior officers of Army and Rangers participated in the flag march.

Contingents of Pakistan Army, Rangers, Dolphin Squad, Elite Force, traffic police, Police Response Unit and Ababeel Force were part of the flag march. Police March started from Town Hall and passed through different important roads and markets and business centers of the city including Nila Gumbad, different markets of Mall Road, Panorama Centre, Mall Road, Garhi Shaho, Canal Road, Mughalpura, Shalimar Link Road and other areas of the city.

The CCPO Lahore said the purpose of the flag march was to create sense of security among citizens as well as to make them aware of dangers of spread of Corona virus. The joint teams of police, district government, Pakistan Army and Rangers reviewed the implementation on Corona SOPs and closure timings. The joint teams made the markets shut down their shutters which were open and running business violating the scheduled timing of closure of markets after 6pm. Police and district government teams also initiated legal action against the persons not wearing masks.

Ghulam Mahmood Dogar directed the concerned police officers and officials to remain highly alert and increase effective patrolling to ensure enforcement of corona SOPs for the safety of citizens.