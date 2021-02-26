UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CCPO Lahore Listens To Citizens' Grievances At Open Court

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 07:20 PM

CCPO Lahore listens to citizens' grievances at open court

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :Capital City Police Officer Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar held an open court at Railway Stadium Garhi Shahu here on Friday and listened to grievances of citizens.

The complainants raised various issues on which the CCPO Lahore directed the police officers concerned for their immediate redress.

Most of the issues were related to possession of land, family disputes and business deals.

Ghulam Mahmood Dogar said police could provide security to citizens, who request for police escort during encashment of Rs 500,000 or more from banks.

DIG Investigation Shariq Jamal, SDPO Qila Gujar Singh Circle, SHO PS Garhi Shahu, SHO PS Qila Gujjar Singh other related officers and citizens were present.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Business Circle Family From Court

Recent Stories

PSL 6 Match 08 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Quetta Gladiator ..

41 seconds ago

OPPO Unveils Reno5 Pro, Unlocking Infinite Possibi ..

11 minutes ago

Takaful Pakistan Limited Is Now Salaam Takaful Lim ..

17 minutes ago

Dubai’s landmarks light up in colours of Kuwait ..

2 hours ago

New family-friendly garden opens in Ajman

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid watches part of Dubai Stage of ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.