CCPO Lahore listens to citizens' grievances at open court

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :Capital City Police Officer Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar held an open court at Railway Stadium Garhi Shahu here on Friday and listened to grievances of citizens.

The complainants raised various issues on which the CCPO Lahore directed the police officers concerned for their immediate redress.

Most of the issues were related to possession of land, family disputes and business deals.

Ghulam Mahmood Dogar said police could provide security to citizens, who request for police escort during encashment of Rs 500,000 or more from banks.

DIG Investigation Shariq Jamal, SDPO Qila Gujar Singh Circle, SHO PS Garhi Shahu, SHO PS Qila Gujjar Singh other related officers and citizens were present.