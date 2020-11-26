UrduPoint.com
CCPO Lahore Meets Theater Artists

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 12:46 AM

CCPO Lahore meets theater artists

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Muhammad Umar Sheikh on Wednesday met with a delegation of theater artists

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Muhammad Umar Sheikh on Wednesday met with a delegation of theater artists.

The delegation comprised of Naseem Vicky, Tahir Anjum, Qaisar, Sanaullah, Shahid Khan, Bilal Chaudhry and others.

The delegation informed the CCPO Lahore about problems of theater association.The CCPO Lahore assured them that their problems will be solved soon.

The CCPO Lahore said that security would be provided to all artists linked with theaters. He said that all problems of artists community will be solved on priority basis.

On this occasion the delegation appreciated the working of Lahore Police.

More Stories From Pakistan

