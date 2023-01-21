CCPO Lahore opens newly constructed building of PS Baghbanpura

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar on Saturday inaugurated state-of-the-art newly-built four-storey building of Police Station Baghbanpura

Daughter of martyred constable of Lahore police Waqas Ali presented CCPO Lahore with a bouquet.

The CCPO Lahore inspected different sections of the building and lauded the quality of construction work as well as facilities, provided to the PS Baghbanpura. He hoped that the infrastructure would be looked after properly by the staff and administration of the Police Station.

Addressing the ceremony, the CCPO Lahore said that Baghbanpura Police Station was a beautiful addition to the existing modern police buildings of the city.

A police station should be a symbol of peace and shelter for citizens where they could get timely justice and response with respect and dignity.

The new buildings of police stations of Chung, Gawalmandi, Qila Gujjar Singh, Gulshan-e-Ravi, Faisal Town as well as new buildings of Headquarters of Dolphins squad City Division and SDPO Naulakha Circle office had been completed during the tenure of CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar. The building of PS Baghbanpura has been completed with Rs 70 million with cooperation of Lahore Development Authority (LDA).

CTO Lahore Dr Asad Malhi, SSP (Admin) Atif Nazir, SP Cantt Operations Raza Tanveer,SP Investigation Aftab Phularwan, SDPO Baghbanpura Atif Mairaj, other senior police officers and staff of PS were also present.